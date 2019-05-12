Nurses’ day celebrated

Islamabad Like other parts of the world, the International Nurses’ Day was observed in Pakistan Sunday to mark the contributions of the nurses in the society The International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 annually to highlight the contributions made by nurses in the society.

Nurses are considered to be the backbone of health sector. This day was being observed and celebrated on birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale. The theme for the international day titled ‘A voice to lead , Health for All’.

The history of International Nurses Day dates back to 1965 when the International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrated it for the first time.

Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the US health department proposed the idea of this day to be celebrated in 1953. However, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, did not approve of celebrating "Nurses Day.

“Finally, in January 1974, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale 12 May was chosen to celebrate International Nurses Day. The ICN gives away International Nurses'' Day Kits for all the nurses around containing educational and public information materials.

On International Nurses Day, go ahead and thank a nurse for doing what they do and for all the care they have given in their lives. A nurse’s main goal is to help you get through treatment and get better, so just knowing he or she succeeded is a reward in itself.

Regrettably, many people seem to think that the most important people in the healthcare system are the doctors, but this is simply not true. Nurses play a key role in all of our medical institutions, being responsible for the welfare, safety and recovery of patients.

Nurses have an enormous amount of knowledge and many diverse skills they spend years perfecting and developing, all the time working in decidedly tough environments where extreme stress is just a part of the job. Nurses help in bringing new life into the world, care tirelessly for the sick and injured, and sometimes watch the patients.