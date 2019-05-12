Muslim unity stressed to foil conspiracy

LAHORE: Clerics, religious scholars and leadership of different religious organisations speaking at Tahaffuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa conference have said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are knotted with each other for mutual peace, defence and security. Enemies of Islam and Pakistan are hatching conspiracies to create anarchy and instability in Pakistan with the objective to undermine Muslim unity and integrity. Terrorist activities are being committed in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to create instability and anarchy in Muslim world, they said.

Tahaffuz-e-Harmain Al Sharifain conference was held here on Sunday in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. Religious scholars, clerics and representatives of different religious organisations addressing the conference resolved to confront the conspiracies of enemies of Islam with unity of Muslim Ummah.

Representatives of different religious organisations and notable religious scholars including Maulana Abdul Hamid Wattoo, Maulana Mian Rashid Munir, Maulana Malik Haq Nawaz, Maulana Ahsan Ahmed Husseini, Maulana Aseedur Rehman Saeedi, Sufi Rizwan Tabbasum, Maulana Hafiz Ishaq and Maulana Kamran Hazarvi said that an effective campaigning is being made for unity and integrity of Muslim Ummah and to eradicate terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence from Muslim world. On this occasion, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi announced that during the month of Ramazan congregations, seminars and conferences will be held all over Pakistan on the topics of message of Islam and Harmain Al Sharifain with perspective of Ramazan, peace, stability and moderate Islam. Enemies of Islam and Muslims are creating anarchy with terrorism activities in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to create instability in Muslim world. Muslims should unite to contain these conspiracies and anti-Islam propaganda.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Pakistan is first atomic power of Muslim world and Saudi Arabia is centre of Muslims faith and belief. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are facing same enemies. Terrorism incidents in last one week in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia witness to the fact that enemies of Islam and Muslims are targeting centres of Muslim power.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced at the conference that Pakistan Ulema Council has initiated countrywide campaign to spread the message of Islam and Harmain Al Sharifain for peace and stability in Muslim world. Terrorists aim at making anarchy and chaos in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as they had done successfully in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. With unity of Muslim Ummah, all these conspiracies will be foiled, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, adding ‘we assure complete support to kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace, stability and security of Harmain Al Sharifain. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in relations of faith and belief. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have no relations with Israel and support the cause of Palestinians unanimously, he said. A resolution at the conference paid homage for martyrs of Lahore Data Darbar suicide blast. Talking to the media after the conference, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi lauded the decision of the government to associate registration of seminaries with Ministry of Education.