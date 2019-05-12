Three suspected robbers arrested during Malir encounter

The District Malir police on Sunday foiled a snatching bid by arresting three suspected robbers, including two in an injured condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur of District Malir said that in the wee hours of Sunday the Sukhan police received information that six armed robbers on two motorcycles were busy in robbing citizens near Soda Factory, Sukhan.

Responding to the information, a raid was conducted, and on seeing the police the suspects opened fire, which was retaliated. After a brief encounter, the police arrested three robbers, including two in an injured condition, while their companions escaped under the cover of fire.

Due to firing by the robbers, a police mobile of Sukhan Police Station was also damaged. However, luckily the cops were remained unhurt. The injured suspects identified as Saeed Alam and Muhammad Ateeq were shifted to a hospital and they were said to be in a stable condition. The third suspect was identified as Irfan.

The cops claimed to have also seized three TT pistols and recovered snatched cellphones, cash and a motorcycle from the possession of the three men. SSP Bahadur said that the gang leader of the six-member dacoit group was Saeed Alam, who was arrested in an injured condition. Moreover, investigations revealed that the men had on May 7, 2019, snatched Rs95,000 and cellphones from a citizen in the Lalabad area of Sukhan.

They were also wanted to Peerabad, Madina Colony, Quaidabad, Shah Latif and Sukhan police in a number of dacoity and street crime cases. Moreover, they had earlier been arrested by the police and were habitual criminals. Saeed Alam had earlier been arrested in 2015 in the Sharafi Goth area during an encounter and was injured in that encounter too. Further investigations are underway.