Sun May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

Rain forecast

Lahore

May 12, 2019

LAHORE : Dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Punjab, including provincial capital, during the next 24 hours. According to Met Office, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Experts predicted that rainy weather conditions would persist for the next few days. According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country. On Saturday, dust-thunderstorm/rains occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Faislabad and Bahawalpur divisions and in Islamabad.

