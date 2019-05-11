PCB gives contract extension to employees over age 60

KARACHI: In a move that is expected to raise eyebrows, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded contract extension to some of their officials who are over 60-year-old, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

In their recent interviews, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan had said that officials who are over 60 years of age will be asked to retire.

However, informed sources have told this correspondent that former Test cricketers Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Ali Zia, Shafeeq Papa, Agha Zahid and Ashfaq Ahmed have been given one-year extension. Their contracts ended last month.

When this correspondent tried to reach PCB's Director Media and Communications for comments on the issue, he did not receive the call.