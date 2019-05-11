close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
May 12, 2019

PCB gives contract extension to employees over age 60

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
May 12, 2019

KARACHI: In a move that is expected to raise eyebrows, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded contract extension to some of their officials who are over 60-year-old, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

In their recent interviews, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and Managing Director Wasim Khan had said that officials who are over 60 years of age will be asked to retire.

However, informed sources have told this correspondent that former Test cricketers Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Ali Zia, Shafeeq Papa, Agha Zahid and Ashfaq Ahmed have been given one-year extension. Their contracts ended last month.

When this correspondent tried to reach PCB's Director Media and Communications for comments on the issue, he did not receive the call.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports