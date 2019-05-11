Tough times

It is a difficult time for the country, and now the honourable PM has announced that even more difficult times are coming. The nation, of course, can't do much, except to brace for it. We have to bear what is thrown our way. However, we must stress that we understand what is being done to the country. If we can't do anything, it doesn't mean that we don't know who is doing what.

The PM promised abolishing protocols: he is still enjoying a lot of protocol. The PM promised that there will be no foreign tours: he is still enjoying more tours out of the country than his visits to the assembly. He promised rule of law: he is breaking every possible law to get his selected people into places of importance.

We could still believe him if he took a U-turn on his policies. If he banned the abuse of resources, privatised the PM House, the Governor Houses and used this money to pay off the debts. We could still believe him if he stopped using the helicopter and prohibited his newly authorised KP government functionaries from using helicopters. We could still believe him, if he published a white paper comparing his PM House expenses with the previous PM's expenses. We could still believe him if he published a whitepaper explaining his kitchen expenses etc. Austerity measures must start at the top, and not by squeezing the working class any more. These are dangerous times, Mr PM and all others who are running the government. Please take care of our beloved Pakistan.

Irfan U Khattak ( Abbottabad )