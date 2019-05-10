close
May 11, 2019
AFP
May 11, 2019

Man Utd hand Phelan permanent deal

Sports

AFP
May 11, 2019

MANCHESTER: Manchester United confirmed Mike Phelan as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent assistant manager on a three-year deal on Friday, ending speculation he could become the club’s technical director. Meanwhile, reports linked the club to Wales winger Daniel James. Phelan took up the role on a temporary basis when Solskjaer was appointed caretaker-manager on December 19.

When Solskjaer signed a three-year contract as manager on March 28 after winning 14 out of his first 19 matches, Phelan did not immediately do the same as assistant manager. Reports at the time suggested he could become technical director and lead a change in direction to the club’s scouting and recruitment.

However, the former Hull manager, who was under contract to Australian club Central Coast Mariners as sporting director when he initially joined Solskjaer at Old Trafford, has now agreed a deal.

Phelan has a long history with United, having signed as a player in 1989, spending five years at Old Trafford, then returning to the coaching staff for a 12-year spell under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2001. Solskjaer, who played for United during that time, suggested that Phelan’s experience and in-depth knowledge of the club were invaluable.

