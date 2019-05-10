Lahorites flock to canal as mercury touches 42°C

LAHORE: A very hot day was observed in the provincial metropolis as mercury stayed at 42°C here Friday forcing a large number of Lahorites to reach the city canal to beat the heat.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh during day time.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand Divisions and Kashmir. Dust-thunderstorm/drizzle occurred in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob Divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Joharabad, Jhang, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Islamabad, Malam Jabba, Muzaffarabad 01, Rawalakot, Barkhan and Nukkundi. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Noorpur Thal and Bhakkar where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 42°C and minimum was 25.4°C.