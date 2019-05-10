close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

Lahorites flock to canal as mercury touches 42°C

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2019

LAHORE: A very hot day was observed in the provincial metropolis as mercury stayed at 42°C here Friday forcing a large number of Lahorites to reach the city canal to beat the heat.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh during day time.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Quetta, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Friday, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Malakand Divisions and Kashmir. Dust-thunderstorm/drizzle occurred in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob Divisions and Islamabad.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Joharabad, Jhang, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Islamabad, Malam Jabba, Muzaffarabad 01, Rawalakot, Barkhan and Nukkundi. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Noorpur Thal and Bhakkar where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 42°C and minimum was 25.4°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore