Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as Commander Karachi

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumed responsibilities as commander Karachi and Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq took over as commander Pakistan Fleet in separate ceremonies held at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard and the PNS BAHADUR on Friday.

Upon the assumption of command, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is now the commander of all training units of the Pakistan Navy at Karachi, while Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq is now the operational commander of the Pakistan Navy’s fleet, including ships, fast attack craft (missile), submarines and aviation units.

The spokesman for the PN said that Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined the Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of Sword of Honour, the admiral has an illustrious career with a wide- ranging experience of various command and staff appointments.

His major command appointments include commanding officer PNS BADR, commanding officer PNS TARIQ, commander 18th destroyer squadron, commandant PNS BAHADUR and commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

His distinguished staff appointments include director naval operations, principle secretary to chief of the naval staff, Director General Naval Intelligence, deputy chief of the naval staff (training & evaluation) at the Naval Headquarters and the chief naval overseer (China).

He is a graduate of the Army Command & Staff College, Quetta, and the National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

Prior assuming the command as commander Karachi, the admiral was serving as commander Pakistan fleet. On the assumption of command, the newly appointed commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, visited the Mazar-e-Quaid, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq also joined the Pakistan Navy in 1983. He has a distinguished career with a wide- ranging command and staff appointments. His major command appointments include commanding officer PNS BABUR, commanding officer PNS KHAIBAR, commandant PNS BAHADUR and director general Naval Intelligence and commander 18th Destroyer Squadron. He has also commanded Combined Task Force-150. His distinguished Staff appointments include deputy director naval warfare and operational plans, assistant chief of the Naval Staff (Plans), principal secretary to the chief of the naval staff, and deputy chief of naval staff (admin) at the Naval Headquarters.

Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq has also served as army & naval attaché of Pakistan in Paris. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Government of Pakistan and the National Order of Merit by the Government of France. Before assuming the command as the Commander Pakistan Fleet, the admiral was serving as commander Karachi.

During the Change of Command ceremonies, the admirals were presented with a guard of honour and were introduced to the Commanding Officers of units under their respective Commands. The ceremonies were attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/sailors and navy civilians.