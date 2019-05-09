Unity stressed to fight terror

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaquat Baloch said national unity, internal stability and mutual trust was inevitable to meet terrorism.

He was talking to the media after sympathising with the families of the martyrs of Data Darbar blast on Thursday, Liaquat Baloch said terrorist network had become active again and the security forces and the citizens were rendering huge sacrifices. He stressed the government and its agencies not to feel relaxed about the foreign enemy. He said mosques, seminaries, shrines, Islam and Pakistan were the enemy’s targets. He said the religious forces would have to unite to foil the enemy designs.