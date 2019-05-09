Four killed in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: Four persons, including a couple, were killed and nine others were injured in a road mishap involving three vehicles near Muslimabad area on the Indus Highway here on Thursday.

The sources said the Bannu-bound speedy coach collided with an upcoming truck and a car also rammed into the coach. “Four people including Hamidullah and his wife and two other persons died on the spot and nine people sustained injuries,” said a police official adding, the injured were shifted to the hospital.