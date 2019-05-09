close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Four killed in Kohat road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

KOHAT: Four persons, including a couple, were killed and nine others were injured in a road mishap involving three vehicles near Muslimabad area on the Indus Highway here on Thursday.

The sources said the Bannu-bound speedy coach collided with an upcoming truck and a car also rammed into the coach. “Four people including Hamidullah and his wife and two other persons died on the spot and nine people sustained injuries,” said a police official adding, the injured were shifted to the hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan