Girl burnt alive for refusing proposal

MUZAFFARGARH: A girl was burnt alive for refusing a marriage proposal in the limits on Bait Mir Hazar Khan police limits. Yousaf wanted to contract marriage with Misbah, but she refused. On Wednesday night, accused Yousaf with his unidentified accomplice entered the house of Sasi Mai and allegedly sprinkled oil her daughter Misbah and set her on fire. As a result, she received serious burns. She was shifted to the DHQ Hospital. The police have arrested the main accused after registering a case on the report of the victim’s mother.