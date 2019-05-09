close
Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

Pakistani till the end

Newspost

 
This refers to the article, 'Our brave shaheens' (May 6) by Dr A Q Khan. With due respect to the writer, it may be mentioned that Air Commodore M M Alam – the flying ace of the Pakistan Air Force and a national hero – wasn’t a foreigner. He hailed from the then East Pakistan; his paternal line was of Urdu-speaking Bihari origin. His family migrated from Calcutta to eastern Bengal which became East Pakistan following the formation of Pakistan in 1947. Even after the formation of Bangladesh, he chose to stay in Pakistan till his last breath.

Promotion in the armed forces is a carefully calculated process that takes many aspects of a person's service into consideration.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan ( Karachi )

