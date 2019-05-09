Raise in domestic airfares criticised

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has shown concern over continuation of abrupt hike in the airfares on all the domestic routes and urged Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to form a regulatory body for monitoring air fares and evolve a mechanism for this purpose, a statement said on Thursday.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai said that in the absence of any mechanism or check and balance to control the price hike, the airlines have been arbitrarily increasing the airfares on domestic routes.

The exorbitant hike in the airfare had badly caused anxiety among the commuters, particularly the business community who also frequently travel on the domestic route for the promotion of trade and industrial activities in the country, he added.