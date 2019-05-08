Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Wednesday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) last week.

The Director-General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian envoy after three civilians were martyred and two injured on May 2nd and 5th following ceasefire violations along the LoC.

On May 2, 15-year old boy Tahir Hafeez was martyred while his nine-year-old sister Tahira sustained serious injuries in the Rakhchikri Sector along LoC. Three days later on May 5, two innocent civilians including a woman Nasreen Bibi and 12-year old Muhammad Zahid s/o Shabbir Ahmed were martyred while a woman Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.

In a press statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said, “ The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.” The Foreign Office said India's deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it warned. Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of violation, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He further urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.