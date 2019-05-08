close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

12,637 vehicles impounded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 12,637 vehicles without documents and registration, helped 3,381 commuters, removed 770 encroachments and reunited 10 missing children.

Punjab Highway Patrol launched a crackdown on non-registered vehicles and impounded 12,637 vehicles. On rash and irresponsible driving, 103 cases were registered. PHP impounded 52 vehicles with fake and green registration plates. Highways and Patrolling Police arrested 26 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles. Punjab Highway Patrol team reunited 10 children Awais, Muhammad Akram, Munawar Abbas, Mustafa, Ali Husnain, Ilyas, Qasim, Fakhar Abbas, Rohail Ahmad and Fatima to their parents.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore