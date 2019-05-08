12,637 vehicles impounded

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) impounded 12,637 vehicles without documents and registration, helped 3,381 commuters, removed 770 encroachments and reunited 10 missing children.

Punjab Highway Patrol launched a crackdown on non-registered vehicles and impounded 12,637 vehicles. On rash and irresponsible driving, 103 cases were registered. PHP impounded 52 vehicles with fake and green registration plates. Highways and Patrolling Police arrested 26 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles. Punjab Highway Patrol team reunited 10 children Awais, Muhammad Akram, Munawar Abbas, Mustafa, Ali Husnain, Ilyas, Qasim, Fakhar Abbas, Rohail Ahmad and Fatima to their parents.