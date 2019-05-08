Support promised for artificial intelligence centres

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated a visiting Chinese delegation for establishing the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence in Pakistan-Austria University of Applied Sciences and University of Karachi and promised the government's every possible support for setting up such centres in other Pakistani universities as well.

He said this while talking to chairman of the Steering Committee of Pak-Austria University Prof Attaur Rahman, who along with a Chinese delegation called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here. The president said in the current era of innovation and information, it was the vision of the government to maximise the opportunities in digital space and create enabling environment for Pakistani youth to equip them with technological know-how.

He said the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing was one of such programmes. The president said the Fourth Industrial Revolution trends such as the Internet of Things, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence were changing the way we live and work.

"The government is endeavoring to review education methods to align them with the latest development skills and tools based on technology," he said. The president said the government attached great importance to the information technology sector. He wished the delegation a fruitful visit.

Principals to elect FBISE member: The principals of government colleges affiliated with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education will elect their representative from among themselves for the FBISE's board of governors in July.

The principal elected by ballot will work as the board's member for a period of three years. Both male and female principals can run for the office.

Under the FBISE Act 1975, the board will comprise chairman, two university vice chancellors and representatives of the education ministry, Directorate of Military Lands and Cantonments, college principals, school heads, Federal Directorate of Education, Institute of Islamic Research, parliament, and provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan governments.

It has the power to organise, regulate, develop and control intermediate education and secondary education. As declared by the election schedule, the FBISE will receive nomination papers for the member's office from college principals until May 16 before naming the eligible candidates on May 20 after scrutiny.

It will receive objections to the papers on May 31 and will issue the final list of candidates the same day. The ballot papers for the election will be issued to eligible voters on June 12 through registered mail, while the board will receive the filled ones until July 7 either by hand or by drop box.

The ballot papers will be opened and counted on July 16 before the election winner will be named the same day. Seniority list of women teachers issued: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued the provisional list of the seniority of female senior elementary teachers (BPS-16) working in Islamabad's model schools and colleges.

The list made in light of records available up to May 6 has been sent to the college principals and area education officers concerned for examination and correction. It contains the names of 1,751 SETs.

In a letter separately sent to the principals, an FDE official sought the names of the teachers, who were transferred or had retired, died or left the department, in writing. He said the seniority list had been drawn up on the basis of particulars received from the educational institutions and available records.

The official said the list was provisional and representation regarding the change of seniority order would be accepted until May 24. He, however, said the correction of name, date of birth, qualification (academic or professional along with division), domicile, and name of the educational institution should be communicated to the FDE for correction, which would be made accordingly. The official said the list was issued after the FDE director general's approval. The FDE oversees Islamabad's government schools and colleges totaling more than 400.