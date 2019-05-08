Terrorists to meet their logical end, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the place of the suicide blast near Data Darbar where experts briefed him about the nature of the explosion and the rescue activities carried out after the explosion.

While talking to the media, the chief minister said that police and other line departments timely reached the place of the incident and performed their duties diligently. The inspector general of police and other officials concerned reached the spot and monitored the rescue activities, the CM added.

To a question, the CM said that he was personally monitoring the situation. He issued directions to the officials concerned. Earlier, he visited the Punjab Safe City Authority where he was given a briefing on the incident.

To another question, he said that the emergency had been imposed in the hospitals and best treatment facilities were being given to the injured. “Our ministers are also monitoring the facilities being provided to the injured in the hospitals. By the grace of Allah Almighty, we will soon trace this case, he said.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said financial assistance would be provided to the heirs to the martyrs along with the financial support to the injured for their treatment. He said terrorists would not escape their logical end.

Funeral prayers: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the funeral prayers for the police officials martyred in the Data Darbar blast at the district police lines.

The funeral prayers for the martyred police officials namely Muhammad Sohail, Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Saleem and Gulzar were attended by different ministers, including Raja Basharat, Syed Samsam Bukhari, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Chaudhry, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Chaudhry Zaheer Uddin, Murad Raas, Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Asif Nakai and Taimoor Khan. MPAs, chief secretary, IG police and CCPO also attended the funeral prayers.

The Punjab governor and chief minister and others offered fateha for the departed souls. The Punjab governor, CM and IG also laid floral wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs. The CM paid tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred officials and said that they sacrificed their lives for the country. The martyred officials are heroes of the nation and the whole nation is proud of their sacrifices, he said. The nation will not forget their sacrifices, he added.

Thalassaemia: Usman Buzdar has said care and precautionary measures are essential for avoiding thalassaemia. In his message, the CM said the purpose of celebrating this day is to educate people about this disease and added that children suffering from thalassaemia deserve full attention of society.

He said coordinated efforts are needed to defeat this deadly disease, adding the Punjab government is taking necessary measures for the treatment of the disease. Due to the practical measures adopted by the government, the number of thalassaemia patients is decreasing and we should also remember to continue our struggle for making Pakistan a thalassaemia-free country, he added.