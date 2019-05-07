Soaring prices of daily use items irk masses: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Former senior minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Rahimdad Khan has said that the galloping price-hike had made the life of people miserable but the irresponsible rulers have neither any strategy nor they could initiate any mega project for their welfare and prosperity.

Speaking at a news conference here on Tuesday, he said the increase in the prices of petroleum products and daily use items had made the life of people miserable but the government had started accusing opposition instead of giving relief to the people. Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP leader observed that the much-trumpeted Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) had not only ruined Peshawar city but also made the life miserable through traffic jams. He said that the reported increase in traffic accidents had taken the lives of innocent citizens. He said that inefficient and corrupt rulers had no plan to overcome the problems facing the people. Rahimdad Khan observed that the country was passing through a critical situation and the PTI government has handed over the entire country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Despite making tall claims that they would not approach the IMF, the PTI rulers obtained more loans during their eight months rule. He said the federal cabinet reshuffle was the proof that the government was taking a decision on the directives of the IMF. The PPP leader said that the abolition of the 18th Amendment would end the provincial autonomy and deprive the provinces of their constitutional rights. He said the irresponsible decisions of the rulers were earning a bad name for the country. The prime minister was received by a low-ranking government official on his arrival in China recently, he added.