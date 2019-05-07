Rise of tribalism

I recently watched a documentary titled 'Re-Generation'. It was produced and directed by a Bosnian couple Emir Kapetanovic and Zana Marjanovic. The documentary traces 10 youth from various ethnic communities of Bosnia as they try to explore reconciliation 25 years after the civil war of the 1990s.

While much of the world has moved on from the Bosnian civil war and many think the ugly conflict has been resolved and normal life restored, what we learn from the documentary is that ethnic violence in Bosnia has been tamed by simply dividing up the three ethnic communities, Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats, in such a way that they barely cross paths. Deep-seated suspicion of each other remains in place. This is hardly a way to solve the root causes that led to the civil war. One fears that just a small spark could reignite the ethnic violence.

At the dinner following the showing of the documentary I discussed the issues in Bosnia with Zana. She said once ethnic division has been sowed it is very hard to overcome. She also said that what happened in Bosnia could happen in any number of places today, given the climate of tribalism that is ascendant.

Indeed recent trends across so many parts of the world are deeply concerning. Majorities in many countries are afraid their dominant position is at risk due to immigration, or simply due to differing birth rates among various communities. On the other hand, minorities in so many countries are under pressure and even under violent attack. Just look at the massacres in New Zealand, Sri Lanka and several synagogues in the US.

BBC recently came out with an investigative report saying Christian minorities are among the most persecuted in the world, particularly so in the Middle East. The persecution of Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar and Uighurs in China are by now well-known. Attacks against minority sects in Pakistan continue with a certain frequency against both Muslim and non-Muslim minorities. Perpetrators are almost never caught or even named. Similar incidents of violence against minorities are on the rise in India. A church group has called India the most dangerous place for Christians today.

In this atmosphere of tension and distrust politicians have found a winning formula for electoral victory. What used to be shunned as racist and prejudiced talk is now accepted political discourse. Prime Minister of Hungary Victor Orban has openly said "we need more Christian, white babies". President Trump never misses a chance to blame immigrants for any economic challenges some Americans may be facing, even as the US economy continues to post lowest unemployment in 50 years.

There is much discussion of what may be driving the tribalism we are seeing today – the tendency to divide people between 'us and them'. These sentiments have perhaps always existed, so what is different? It may be the ability of extremists to connect with and influence very large numbers of people through social media, alongside the ease with which rumours and plain hateful lies can be spread to millions of people with one click. Another contributing factor may be the ability of politicians to push brazen lies in face of contradicting evidence and the public's willingness to accept anything that reinforces their prejudices.

The world is moving in a dangerous direction. We would all be well advised to learn from the sad example of Bosnia. Once communities are torn apart through prejudice and hate, it is very difficult to bring them back together again. And there are no winners in this spectacle. Hate destroys all; the hated and the hater alike.

The writer is a freelancecontributor based inWashington DC.

Website: www.sqshareef.com/ blogs