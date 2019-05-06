Australian envoy wishes Ramazan greetings

The Australian High Commissioner, Margaret Adamson has sent a special message to the people of Pakistan to mark the start of the holy month of Ramazan. “I wish everyone a peaceful, harmonious and safe holy month of Ramadan, here in Pakistan and all over the world. It is a time to reflect on the need for peaceful, friendly and respectful relations between all peoples, regardless of faith, nationality, culture, or ethnicity. It is a time to reflect on what we all need to do for our fragile planet and its fragile biodiversity.

Ramazan is celebrated in Australia by more than 600,000 Muslims who make up a vital part of our multicultural society, including over 60,000 of Pakistani origin.

With more and more Pakistani students choosing to study in Australia, our people-to-people links can only strengthen. Their contribution - in Australia and following their return - continues the long history of friendship between Australia and Pakistan. To all our Muslim brothers and sisters, including Pakistanis here and back home in Australia, Ramzan Mubarak!”