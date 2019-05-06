Laws being amended for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: minister

LAHORE: The present government is taking every step to resolve the people’s problems and committed to construct five million housing units across the country out of which 2.5 million will be constructed in the Punjab province.

These views were expressed by speakers participated in Build Copex organised by Mir Khalilur Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS), Jang Group of Newspapers. Seminars on tree plantation, Prime Minister’s Housing Programme, social development and CPEC and etc were held in the Copex.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain spoke in the seminars while Contractors Association of Pakistan Chairman Ch Muhammad Habib was guest of honour.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that suitable amendments were being made to the laws of relevant institutions with regard to projects of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme while the process of acquiring land for this scheme in different cities of the province was being processed speedily. He said work on housing units was initiated in three cities, including Lodhran, Khanewal and Okara.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government was finalising financial models with the Bank of Punjab and House Building Finance Corporation to offer Rs500,000 interest-free loan. He said the department identified 200,000 kanals for the construction of houses and added that the land identified with a consideration that people could live there. He said there were projects in the past where houses were constructed but people did not opt to go and live there. He said that the Punjab government would be organising an international conference on housing where developers and overseas companies would participate.

Provincial Minister for Forests Muhammad Sibtain said that previous governments established companies and authorities but did not get desired results because their main objective was corruption. The minister said the government had announced 45 days amnesty for those, who were stealing water, and added that such people should get legalised their water connections or the law would take its course. He said the government recovered land from grabbers worth Rs7.5 billion and planted 400,000 trees with the help of Parks and Horticulture Authorities in 10 cities. He said the country’s affairs were now on the right track.

Architect Zahid Javed Raja said the PM’s Housing Scheme’s main purpose was to resolve housing issues of the masses so that they could get their own homes. He said we have to promote local industry to create more jobs.

Ch Muhammad Habib said that PM’s Housing Project would be a success and the citizens would get extreme benefit from it. Dr Rizwan said that Rescue 1122 protected many people and the past earthquake created big challenges to the rescue services. He said traffic had increased in urban localities due to which rescue services needed improvement.

Wasif Nagi thanked all the participants and said that all policies should be made to accommodate and give relief to the poor. Other speakers also highlighted the importance of housing and related industry.