Spending

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that it is not wise to spend 3.6 to 4 million rupees to sight Ramazan and Eid moon. Chaudhry maintained that religious scholars are respectable but they should not charge money to sight moon as this work is done voluntarily around the world. The federal minister said he has just expressed his views regarding the formation of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, and it is not necessary for others to agree with him. He proposed that science and technology should be used to sight moon, and claimed that unnecessary expenditure and controversies will be averted once a ten-year moon calendar is created. The educated religious scholars are also supporting my proposal, Fawad Chaudhry concluded.