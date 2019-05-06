Kim Sei-young hangs on for LPGA Lake Merced victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO, California: South Korea’s Kim Sei-young shook off a disastrous start to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship in a playoff Sunday, beating Bronte Law and Lee6 Jeong-eun with a birdie at the first extra hole.
Kim began the day with a three-shot lead at Lake Merced in Daly City, California. But she faltered early with a double-bogey at the first and a bogey at the second. She fell to six-under for the tournament with a bogey at the eighth, and Law and Lee were in the clubhouse on 281 before Kim made her first birdie of the day at the par-five 15th to join them on seven-under.
Kim surrendered her share of the lead with a bogey from a bunker at the par-three 17th, but forced her way into the playoff with a birdie at the par-five 18th, capping a three-over 75. The trio returned to the 18th, where all three found the fairway.
Lee — who uses the numeral 6 to distinguish herself from other players of the same name who played on the Korean ladies’ tour — put her second shot on the back of the green but couldn’t make birdie from there.
Law missed the green, and her third shot left her a mid-range birdie attempt which she missed. Kim’s playoff hole was almost a carbon copy of her birdie in regulation, her second shot landing just off the front of the green. Her putt from there left her a two-footer for a birdie.
The playoff came hours after England’s Law had completed her bogey free 65. Her five birdies included four in a row from the ninth through the 12th. She eagled the par-five 15th, where she stuck her second shot three feet from the pin.
Lee parred the first nine holes before playing the back nine in five-under. After a birdie at the 10th she eagled 15 and birdied 16, sealing her five-under 67 with a birdie at the 72nd hole. But it was Kim who emerged the winner, improving her LPGA playoff record to 4-0 as she captured her eighth tour title. “It was really frustrating because the beginning holes I had, like, double and a bogey,” she said. “I tried to keep going and focus.”
