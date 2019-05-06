close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Humble Hubble

Newspost

 
May 7, 2019

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry who recently took charge of the Science and Technology sector in Pakistan said that the world's biggest Hubble Space Telescope was sent into space by Pakistan's aeronautics and aerospace research agency, Suparco. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) should be immediately contacted to get its records straight, else it can be sued for copyright violations.

To further set the record straight, Suparco launched its satellite in space in the 90s, which lost control from the earth station and we were strongly warned by world space authorities not to send such things into the space ever..

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

