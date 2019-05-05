close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 6, 2019

Administrators take charge after dissolution of LGs in Punjab

Top Story

 
May 6, 2019

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: Administrators have taken over the charge in Punjab after dissolution of local governments in the province. In divisions, districts and tehsils, commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been appointed as the administrators after implementation of the Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019). After issuance of the notification about implementation of the PLGA-2019, Lahore Commissioner Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Paracha was appointed Metropolitan Corporation Lahore administrator, and he assumed his charge after issuance of the notification by the Local Government secretary. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti took over charge as the Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) administrator, and held a meeting with the administration officers to improve municipal services.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar took over charge as administrator Zila Council and directed the chief officer district council to devise a comprehensive strategy for improvement in administrative and development plans, according to a spokesman.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story