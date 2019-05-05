Administrators take charge after dissolution of LGs in Punjab

LAHORE/FAISALABAD: Administrators have taken over the charge in Punjab after dissolution of local governments in the province. In divisions, districts and tehsils, commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners have been appointed as the administrators after implementation of the Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019). After issuance of the notification about implementation of the PLGA-2019, Lahore Commissioner Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Paracha was appointed Metropolitan Corporation Lahore administrator, and he assumed his charge after issuance of the notification by the Local Government secretary. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti took over charge as the Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) administrator, and held a meeting with the administration officers to improve municipal services.

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar took over charge as administrator Zila Council and directed the chief officer district council to devise a comprehensive strategy for improvement in administrative and development plans, according to a spokesman.