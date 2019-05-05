No new tax in Malakand division, says minister

MINGORA: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said no new tax would be introduced in Malakand division.

Addressing a public gathering at Nazarabad in Matta tehsil in Swat, he said that Matta and Kabal gridstations would be established to address electricity-related issues.

The minister said the government would provide electricity to an area keeping in view its demand.

Provincial Livestock Minister Mohibullah Khan, the district police officer, deputy commissioner, departmental heads and a large number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were present.

Murad Saeed said that the previous governments ignored the underdeveloped areas, but the PTI government was taking steps to initiate development schemes for the uplift of the province.

He said the Swat Motorway would soon be inaugurated and extended up to Bagh Dheri in Swat at an estimated cost of Rs57 billion, adding that it would promote tourism in Swat district.

The minister said besides establishment of children hospital in Kanju Township, natural gas would be provided to Kabal and Matta tehsils.

He said the Saidu Sharif Airport would be upgraded to facilitate the people and attract foreign and local tourists. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Livestock Minister Mohibullah Khan said that the PTI government was undertaking uplift schemes to facilitate the people.

He said the performance of livestock, fisheries, water management and soil conservation would be increased by resolving the problems of these departments.