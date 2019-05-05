‘Counter terrorsim narrative helps in tackling extremism’

NAROWAL: Speakers at a conference on Saturday highlighted the role of national counter-terrorism narrative — Paigham-e-Pakistan — in challenging the menaces of terrorism and extremism as well as ensuring peace and stability in the society through national integration.

The conference titled ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan: Peace Building and National Integration’ was organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad, in collaboration with University of Narowal and University of Gujrat. A large number of academicians, intellectuals, ulema, representatives of minority communities, faculty members, civil society activists and students participated in the event.

Former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal was chief guest at the ceremony. Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hasan Shah, Milli Yakjehti Council Vice President Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Abdul Khabir Azad, Sikh community leader Ramesh Singh Arora, Peace Centre Lahore Director Father James Channan and Vice-Admiral Khan Hasham bin Siddique were prominent among those who attended the conference.

In their speeches, the speakers maintained that the national integration achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation is an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country. They said Pakistan has been confronting the challenge of national integration due to multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic population residing in different regions of country. However, the current situation demands active involvement of important stakeholders to adopt measures for strengthening national integrity in order to achieve lasting peace and stability, they added.

They speakers said only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith, adding that interfaith harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan.

They were of the view that promoting political accommodation of diversity and a culture of tolerance and harmony through a dialogue across all kinds of divides is need of the hour, adding that building bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing are required rather than erecting barriers and walls that divide the society and cause mutual distrust and conflict.

They stressed the need to empower women and the youth with the hope that it will change the dynamics of their homes and communities and eventually lead to promotion of peace and tolerance in the society.