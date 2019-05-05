England beat Pakistan in lone T20

CARDIFF: England captain Eoin Morgan led his side to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in a lone Twenty20 international in Cardiff on Sunday with an unbeaten innings of 57.

Test skipper Joe Root made 47 and James Vince 36 as England overhauled Pakistan´s total of 173 for six with four balls to spare at Sophia Gardens.

This was England´s second victory in three days after their one-day international success away to Morgan´s native Ireland in Dublin on Friday as they continued an encouraging start to a season that sees them staging both the 50-over World Cup and the Ashes.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer also continued his push for a World Cup call-up by taking two for 29 in Pakistan´s innings. The recalled Ben Duckett fell early in England´s chase, driving Shaheen Afridi to mid-off, but Vince and Root kept England up with the run-rate thanks to a series of sparkling shots. Vince was caught down the legside by Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Imad Wasim.