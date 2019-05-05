PM, Afghan president discuss regional security

ISLAMABAD: A telephone call from Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani for Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday improved prospects for peace and negotiated settlement of the Afghan imbroglio.

Ghani’s call has conspicuous significance in the wake of recent attacks by militants from the Afghan soil on Pakistan’s security personnel fencing the international border with Afghanistan. The two leaders agreed to realise the true economic potential of the both countries for assured socio-economic development, alleviation of poverty, and welfare of the two peoples.

They also agreed to make efforts for benefitting from the geographic locations of Pakistan and Afghanistan to enhance regional connectivity, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office. The two leaders exchanged views on matters relating to peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, it added.

Prime Minister Imran statedthat the spirit of brotherhood defined Pakistan’s approach towards Afghanistan. The prolonged Afghan conflict has damaged Afghanistan and adversely affected Pakistan over the past many decades. For the sake of the two peoples, the aim of the leadership should be to help build peace, promote economic progress, and advance connectivity for regional prosperity, he maintained.

The prime minister reiterated his vision for finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, fully owned and led by the Afghans themselves. He underlined that Pakistan will spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in Afghanistan and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

Imran Khan once again extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit Pakistan for a comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest. Dates for the visit would be decided though mutual consultations, according to the statement.

