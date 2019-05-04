Qandeel Baloch’s brother arrested from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE: The brother of Qandeel Baloch has been arrested from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol last night, lawyer Nighat Dad said on Friday.

Arif, Qandeel’s brother, was nominated in the FIR under 109 PPC and was avoiding arrest for almost three years, she said. The police had sought Interpol’s help to nab Arif, who abetted in the model’s murder. He was in contact with his brother, Mohammad Waseem, and urged him to kill her, media reports said.

Qandeel was found strangled to death in her house in Multan on July 16, 2016. Her parents told police that she was killed by Waseem for honour.

Waseem's bail was cancelled by the High Court twice, however Mufti Qavi, Haq Nawaz (cousin) Abdul Basit (relative) Zafar (Haq Nawaz’ relative) and Aslam (brother) are out on bail, Dad added.