Thai king crowned in centuries-old splendour

BANGKOK: To the boom of cannons, pipes and chants, King Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned on Saturday in a ceremony governed by centuries-old rituals, vowing a righteous reign and calling for "national security" and "happiness" in a remarkable display of royal power.

Starting at the auspicious time of 10:09 am (0309 GMT), the public was granted a rare window into the cloistered halls of Thai royalty as the three-day coronation began.

King Vajiralongkorn is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned over the kingdom since 1782.

He ascended the throne over two years ago following the death of his beloved father.

Saturday’s sombre ceremony opened with the white-gowned king receiving sacred water and dabbing it gently across his face at a shrine inside the Grand Palace complex.

A cannon salute marked the moment as pipes played and Buddhist monks chanted.

Several grey-haired Hindu Brahmins were also in attendance at a ceremony that symbolises Rama X’s transformation from human to divine figure.

He later took his seat under the umbrella of state and was handed the Great Crown of Victory, a 7.3-kilogram (16-pound) tiered gold headpiece topped by a diamond from India.

Draped in bejewelled royal regalia summoning images of another era, in contrast with consumer-mad Bangkok outside palace walls, Vajiralongkorn vowed to reign "with righteousness" for the benefit of Thais.

In a later audience with royal family members and some of the most powerful people in the country, including junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha, he implored all to work for "the people’s benefit with prosperity, national security, peacefulness and happiness of people as our highest goal".

He was then carried in a palanquin surrounded by guards in lock-step to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha where he proclaimed himself the royal patron of Buddhism.

Earlier his fourth wife, Suthida -- married in a surprise ceremony days before the coronation -- was invested as Queen, kneeling in respect in front of her husband who sat on a throne. For most Thais, it is the first time they have witnessed a coronation -- the last was in 1950 for the king’s beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Hundreds of state officials in immaculate white uniforms lined the streets around the Grand Palace, outnumbering the modest number of civilians braving the hot sun for the royal convoy.

"I’m really happy and proud," said Pornthip Pongsai, who travelled hours from a province to catch a glimpse.

Bangkok city official Anusara Chuensuang expressed wonder at the having a chance to see "such a special ceremony", adding that the king is "our heart".