South Korea’s Ryu takes one-shot LPGA lead

SAN FRANCISCO, California: South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon fired a two-under par 70 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over compatriot Kim Sei-young and American Ryann O’Toole in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Ryu, who shared the first-round lead with South Korea’s Ji Eun-hee and Anne van Dam of the Netherlands, chipped in for birdie at the par-three 12th, but she bogeyed the 16th as she toiled through a “grinding” back nine.
“It was just a grinding day,” said Ryu, who had a 36-hole total of seven-under par 137 at Lake Merced in Daly City, California.
She said the changeable winds made things difficult, making it “tough to make a decision”.
Ryu had gained ground early with birdies at the second and fourth.
Despite the difficult afternoon conditions, O’Toole birdied three of her last four holes in a 65.
Kim joined O’Toole on 138 with a bogey-free 66 capped by a birdie at the ninth, despite battling back pain.
Overnight co-leader Ji carded a 72 to join a group sharing fourth on 139. She was tied with compatriots Park In-bee, Choi He-yong and Choi Na-yeon and England’s Charley Hull.
Choi He-yong climbed the leaderboard with a 65, Choi Na-yeon carded a 67, Park signed for a 69 and Hull posted a 70.
