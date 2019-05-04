Fake tests

Apart from some popular testing services like NTS or PTS in Pakistan, some fake organisations are also working in the country, which appear every new month with different names. By viewing their websites, one can easily understand that they lack a proper organisational structure.

Besides, the advertisements they display for jobs are not available on the official websites of the concerned departments. They charge large amounts from poor candidates, and demand submission of forms via courier service, which is costly too. This is how these illicit testing groups are exploiting the poor and unemployed students of the country. The concerned authorities should take legal action against these fake testing services, and expose those running them.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi (Hyderabad)