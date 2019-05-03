Reshuffle in PML-N: Khaqan Abbasi appointed senior vice president

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been appointed senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim-Nawaz (PML-N), while Maryam Nawaz has been made vice president in a major reshuffle of the party on Friday.

The reoganisation comes after the party surrendered two important parliamentary positions due to party president Shahbaz Sharif's expected long stay in London for medical treatment.

A statement from the party said the president made the announcement after consultation with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif over the decisions.

According to the PML-N statement, Abbasi has been appointed senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal has been made general secretary. The reshuffle will see Marriyum Aurangzeb being retained as secretary information and the party's spokesperson, while former finance minister Ishaq Dar will take over responsibilities as president of the party's International Affairs Committee.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ishaq Dar will also be members of the PML-N Economic Advisory Council. The restructuring sees the inclusion of Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, as one of 16 vice presidents of the party.

The other vice presidents include Abid Sher Ali, Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Dr Darshan Lal Punchi, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khurram Dastgir, Mian Javed Latif, Muhammad Zubair, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Nelson Azeem, Pervaiz Rasheed, Raheela Durrani, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan.

At the provincial levels,Rana Sanaullah Khan has been appointed president of the Punjab PML-N, and Sardar Awais Leghari as general secretary of the provincial chapter. In Sindh, Miftah Ismail will serve as General Secretary of the party's provincial chapter, while Ali Akbar Gujjar has been appointed as its Senior Vice President.