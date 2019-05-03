close
Sat May 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

60-year-old commits suicide after shooting wife

Karachi

May 4, 2019

A man allegedly committed suicide after shooting his wife in District Malir on Friday. The incident took place at a house located in Ghazi Goth within the limits of the Sachal police station. Police reached the scene after neighbours informed them about the incident.

Volunteers from welfare organizations shifted the couple to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors pronounced 60-year-old Latif dead while his wife, 50-year-old Naheed, was said to be battling for her life.

Sachal SHO Zulfiqar Arain, sharing the findings of the initial investigation, said their daughters were at home when the incident occurred. However, their son was at work. Latif shot his wife and then shot himself in his head over a family dispute. The pistol used in the incident was unlicensed. A case has been registered the investigation is continuing.

