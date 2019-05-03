Rangers arrest two more street criminals in raids

The paramilitary force on Friday arrested two suspected street criminals during raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Mehfooz and Farhan were arrested in Frere and Baghdadi areas. They were shifted to the headquarters for questioning. They were said to be involved in a number of robberies and cellphone and motorcycle snatching. The soldiers claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Nine drug peddlers held

The Malir City police arrested nine drug peddlers who were using the Government Secondary and Elementary School Gharibabad’s building to supply drugs. According to SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police led the targeted operation against the drug suppliers for using an empty school building for drug dealings.

He said the action was taken after a video went viral on social media. The police recovered 6 kilogrammes of charas and heroin from their possession.

Young man’s body found

A young man was found dead near the Super Highway within the limits of the SITE Super Highway police station.

According to police officials, the body of a young man was found from a location near Shadman Mor. The body was later shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where it was identified to be that of 23-year-old Yousuf, son of Shahmir.

Quoting the initial investigations, police officials said unidentified persons abducted the young man and later shot and killed him, and dumped his body near Shadman Mor. The police said they found no empty shell of the pistol used in the incident, adding that they seized a wallet and a mobile phone from the victim’s possession. The deceased hailed from Punjab and lived in Karachi in Noor Muhammad Goth.