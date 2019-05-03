SMIU students to go China for Summer Internship Program

KARACHI: The students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) will go to China to attend semester long Summer Internship Program in September this year.

The students will go as a part of the agreements between Chinese universities and SMIU which were signed in 2016. In this connection, an orientation session was conducted by the Department of Students Affairs and Placement at universities’ Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium on Friday.

This internship program has been initiated for the students of the final year who will work in different departments at schools of Chinese universities which will be the most effective way for students to gain work experience, establish credentials and make contacts with professionals at the global level.

This internship program is only for Undergraduate students and duration of the internship is comprised of six months with a stipend. Students who were enrolled in final year 0f 8th semester or passed out in Fall-2018 are eligible for this program. Approximately 20 students will be selected after a long process of selection which including their IELTS/TOFEL score, interviews, personal assessment and academic performance.

It must be mentioned here that two groups of students of SMIU had already completed their internship from Chinese universities in 2016.**