Sat May 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

SBP announces Ramazan timings

Business

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has announced office timings for banks during the holy month of Ramazan, a statement said on Friday.

Working hours for all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks will be from 10am to 4pm with prayer break from 2pm to 2:15pm, from Monday to Thursday.

However, on Fridays office hours will be from 9am to 2pm without any break. However, business hours for public dealing will be from 10am to 2pm without any break, from Monday to Thursday, whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours for public dealings will be from 9am to 1pm without any break.

