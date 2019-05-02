Call to take notice of construction on disputed land

PESHAWAR: The elders of Ali Sherzai tribe in Kurram district on Thursday asked the authorities to take notice of the district administration and their opponents for interfering in the disputed land belonging to their tribe.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club here, Zahid Shah, Mohammad Yousaf, Amir Hamza and Mohammad Nabi said that a dispute was running over the joint land of the Ali Sherzai tribe. They said that the assistant political agent had formed a jirga in 2000 to resolve the issue between both the tribes. He said the elders gave verdicts in favour of Shirazay tribe, but the opponents later filed an appeal in the court of Kohat commissioner who too decided the case in favour of their tribe.“Now our case is in the Supreme Court but our opponents have started construction on the controversial land illegally,” said Zahid Shah, adding that they gave applications to the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner but they did not provide any assistance.