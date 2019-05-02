RCRC Day celebrations begin

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Thursday kicked off a week of countrywide celebrations in connection with the World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

In this regard, a grand function was held at the PRCS National Headquarters here in which the members of Red Crescent Corps were administered oath.

UAE Ambassador’s representative Abdul Aziz, Chairman FATA Branch Farid Khan Wazir, Member Managing Body, Abdul Hadi, Head of IFRC Delegation Thomas Gutner, Reto Stocker from the International Committee of Red Cross, Head of Delegation Partner National Societies Mr. Ibrahim, PRCS officers and other prominent figures attended the event.

Addressing the participants, Chairman PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi said the Society had been putting out all stops to serve humanity since its birth in 1947. “Wherever a manmade or natural disaster hits, the Red Cross Red Crescent movement workers waste no time in reaching there to serve the suffering humanity,” he said.

Later, Dr. Saeed Elahi administered oath to members of Red Crescent Corps. Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed expressed PRCS’s determination to continue its journey of serving and succoring humanity. PRCS volunteers presented an impressive tableau reflecting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles and his vision of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 50 umbrellas were distributed among the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel and 100 among Rawalpindi traffic police personnel in a simple ceremony held at Kutchery Chowk, Rawalpindi. SSP Traffic Police Muhammad Bin Ashraf was present on the occasion.

Dr. Saeed Elahi said the PRCS would arrange blood donation camps at the Rawalpindi Police Lines and continue to liaise with the traffic police in future.