Steps to ease e-challan payments

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has signed an accord with a private bank for the receipt of payments initially associated with e-challan fines.

The citizens will be able to not only make their e-challan payments on National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Bank of Punjab (BOP) cash counters but also may have an Android application and ATM payment solution, in addition to e-payments through all partner banks soon as promised by them. Online payment of e-challan through ATM cards and online banking will be possible after formal approval from the Finance Department.

The BOP and NBP branches are already facilitating the motorists in this regard and a number of private banks will further smoothen the process as promised by PSCA, said a spokesperson for the authority. Motorists can, as usual, check the status of their e-challan accounts by putting in their CNIC and vehicle registration number on web portal echallan.psca.gop.pk, he added.

DIG Operations assumes charge: Deputy Inspector General of Police Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has assumed the charge of the post of DIG Operations, Lahore, on Thursday.

Ashfaq Ahmad Khan is consider an upright, honest and professional police officer in the government circles and was earlier serving as city police officer, Faisalabad. He belongs to the 28th Common of Police Service and has served at key posts as Gujranwala CPO, RPO and Bahawalpur DPO, RPO. Ashfaq Ahmad Khan also met with his predecessor DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Thursday. He committed to resolve the problems of citizens by providing justice to them at police stations. He also urged to strengthen the policing process by adopting latest information technology and institutional reforms. Ashfaq Ahmad said foolproof security would be provided to the citizens during Ramazan at mosques and Imambargahs.

SSP Operations Lahore Ismail Kharak also assumed the charge of post of SSP Operations, Lahore.