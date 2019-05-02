Workers' wages

In the federal budget for the year 2018-2019, the government of Pakistan has fixed minimum monthly wages of Rs16,000 for labourers and unskilled workers of the private sector. But, unfortunately, even this minimum wage is not being given to various classes working at factories, big shopping plazas, retail and whole-sale outlets; as many of them work on Rs.250 to Rs.300 on a daily basis – thus earning only Rs6,500 to Rs7,800 on a monthly basis (by excluding four Sundays a month).

The government of the day should seriously establish its writ and ensure that the labouring classes get their wages as per government's approved policy. For that purpose, the labour departments of all the four provinces should check and ensure whether workers are receiving the approved minimum wages or not. Strict fines and punishments may be recommended for those business ventures which are violating this approved government policy.

Abdul Samad Samo,

Karachi