English actor Eddie Redmayne opens new Planet OMEGA exhibition in Shanghai

Shanghai: To celebrate the world début of the new Planet OMEGA exhibition in Shanghai, the renowned English actor, Eddie Redmayne, joined guests for the event’s grand opening.

Installed at the Power Station of Art in Shanghai, Planet OMEGA offers a unique insight into one of the world’s most iconic watch brands. Along with many heritage and modern timepieces, the showcase explores all of the diverse histories, passions and partnerships that set OMEGA apart.

Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA, welcomed Eddie Redmayne to the stage and spoke about his pride in opening the new exhibition. He said, “I have always described OMEGA as a truly aspirational brand. This exhibition shows you exactly why. It covers all of the varied areas that OMEGA has influenced, from space exploration to the Olympic Games, and I think everyone will be able to see the unique impact our watches have had.”

Eddie Redmayne, who joined OMEGA in 2015, said, “In just four years with OMEGA, I’ve been so impressed by the diversity of the brand. Their qualities of style, reliability and precision have had such a wide-ranging importance throughout the world. It’s great to see everything come together in one exhibition.”

OMEGA’s heritage began in 1848 and, since this time, the brand has grown into a leading name within watchmaking and beyond. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to explore seven distinctive topics, including Olympic Games & Sports, Space, Glamour, Precision, Ocean, James Bond and Heritage.***