SHC directs Shahid Afridi to respond to Rs60m damages lawsuit

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a notice to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi on lawsuit filed by a beverages company for recovering Rs. 60 million as damages against former cricketer for violating the advertisement contract. The plaintiff M/s Master Beverages and Food Limited submitted that Afridi entered into agreement for appointment of brand ambassador in May last year for its products and was paid Rs. 7 million along with a new car. The plaintiff's counsel submitted that Afridi agreed that he would not engage with any other company competitive with the plaintiff's product during the contract period. But in violation of the agreement, the defendant's pictures appeared on social media prior to the Pakistan Super League matches promoting the competitors’ brand, the counsel submitted He submitted that due to breach of agreement by the defendant the entire amount incurred by the plaintiff for promotion of its product become useless and went in vain. He said the plaintiff suffered a loss of Rs.60 million which included wasted promotional material and future costs due to breach of contract by the former cricket and requested the court to issue a decree in favor of the plaintiff. The court directed the former cricketer to submit his reply by May 28.