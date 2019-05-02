‘8,000 students have taken part in guided tours of Governor House in seven months’

Some 8,000 students have so far participated in the guided tour programme of the Sindh Governor House during the past seven months, since the time when parts of the heritage building in Karachi was opened last year to the public by Governor Imran Ismail.

A handout issued by the Governor House said that parts of the Governor House were opened to the public for general visits and guided tours on September 7, 2018. The statement said that around 8,000 students and their 83 teachers have so far taken part in the guided tour programme of the Governor House conducted in the past seven months in 83 batches. It said that parts of the Governor House were opened to the general public on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was the same place where the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, took oath as Pakistan’s first governor general and later on resided there, making it his official abode as the founding head of the state.

The general public and school-going children in large numbers have been visiting parts of the Governor House to see the portions and articles used by the Quaid-e-Azam. In this regard, students of the Roshni Public School visited the Governor House and got information about its historical portions and articles kept there, which had remained in use of the Founder of the Nation.

The students also saw the lawns and other historical parts of the Governor House. They were delighted to know about the immense historical status of the Governor House. The handout said that apart from the guided tours and visits by the general public, the Governor House is being used for hosting literary festivals, social events, programmes organised to honour sports legends, carnivals for orphaned children and functions meant for women empowerment.

A portion of the Governor House is also being used to conduct special certificate courses of executive training programme linked with the Harvard University, and the training course in the first batch has been already completed.

The handout said that the general public had welcomed the use of portions of the Governor House for different causes related to public interest, as different relevant quarters appreciated such a move of the present federal government.