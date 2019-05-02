PAF to celebrate Feb 27 as ‘Operation Swift Retort’

KARACHI: The PAF's response on February 27 against the enemy aggression will be remembered in history as “Operation Swift Retort” said Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan while addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation held at the Air Headquarters.

Addressing the principal staff officers, field commanders, officers and airmen, the air chief further said, “We bow our heads in complete humility and thank Almighty Allah for providing us an opportunity to come up to the expectations of our nation in giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s misadventure during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.” He said the “PAF’s swift response was the demonstration of our firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting the nefarious designs of the adversary.”

Lauding the selfless commitment of the PAF personnel, Mujahid said every rank and file of PAF deserves special appreciation for proving equal to the task and I salute each one of you for showing strong commitment, perseverance and motivation at being deployed at forward operating bases during these testing times. Mujahid reiterated his resolve that in case of any misadventure by the adversary, PAF response would be even stronger than before.

Later the air chief awarded trophies to the bases excelling in various domains. Trophies for best performance in Training and Flight Safety were awarded to PAF Base Shahbaz, while the Strongman Trophy was won by PAF Base Mushaf. The Ground Safety trophy was awarded to PAF Base Peshawar. The air staff presentation is held quarterly to take stock of the PAF's operational preparedness.