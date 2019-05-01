AEO Pakistan offeres migration opportunities

Islamabad: With over 5,000 alumni and 200,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as most trusted Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre. On popular demand, AEO Pakistan recently launched global migration opportunities powered by Playfair.

AEO Pakistan in collaboration with Playfair - an Australian award-winning migration advice and assistance firm with over 30 years’ experience; is now offering unlimited potential of International migration markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, Europe (UK, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta), Canada, the USA and the Caribbean for popular visas, including Golden visa, Business visa, Skilled-work visa and Holiday-working visa.

Last week AEO Pakistan conducted its first-ever Global Migration Opportunities Road Show across three major cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The series of events received overwhelming response, with hundreds of participants. Ms. Petra Playfair CEO and Registered Migration Agent (MARN 9360385) PLAYFAIR, conducted interviews across all the three cities. On this occasion, Mr. Saad Mahmood CEO AEO Pakistan said, “We at AEO are determined to expand our services meeting all round needs of our clientele. The launch of personalized visa and migration service is one such step in line with our vision.”