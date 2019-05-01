close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 1, 2019

M-Tag registration date extended

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 1, 2019

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday announced that M-Tag registration of vehicles for uninterrupted passage of vehicle on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) and Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) Toll Plazas was Mandatory by May 02, 2019.

However for convenience of the travellers, date for registration of M-Tag has been extended up to June 12, 2019.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad