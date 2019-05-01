M-Tag registration date extended

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) on Tuesday announced that M-Tag registration of vehicles for uninterrupted passage of vehicle on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) and Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) Toll Plazas was Mandatory by May 02, 2019.

However for convenience of the travellers, date for registration of M-Tag has been extended up to June 12, 2019.