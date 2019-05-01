HEC set final date with SBP

KARACHI: The first innings lead enabled Higher Education Commission (HEC) to set final date with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) when their semi-final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II against Sabir’s Poultry ended in a draw at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.

Chasing 201, HEC had reached 112-8 in their second innings in 43.4 overs when the game ended. Hammad Butt, who had hit a century in the first innings, scored 51 off 54 balls, hitting seven fours. Ghulam Rehman was the pick of the bowlers with 4-17. Nisar Ahmed got 2-40 and Manzoor Khan captured 2-53. Nisar finished the game with 7-152.

Earlier, after having conceded a six-run lead, Sabir’s Poultry resumed their second innings at 37 without loss and went on to post 206 all out in 43.4 overs. Imran Dogar scored 37 off 54 balls, striking two fours. Nisar Ahmed (36) and Ali Zaryab (27) were the other main contributors.

Mamoon Riaz bowled superbly, picking 5-67, for a 7-152 match-haul. Shahroon Siraj got three and Kamran Afzal captured two wickets. Sabir’s Poultry had scored 346 all out in their first innings. In response, HEC had posted 352-8.

Saleem Butt and Hakeem Shah supervised the match. The four-day final will be held between HEC and SBP at the Pindi Stadium from May 2-5. The final will be supervised by Nasar Khan and Muhammad Kaleem. Ali Naqvi will be the match referee. Shakeel Ahmed will serve as the official scorer.

The winners will be handed over a purse of Rs500,000, with the runners-up to go away with Rs250,000. Besides, Rs50,000 each will be handed over to the best batsman, the best bowler and the best stumper of the tournament.

In the event, 16 teams featured in the league round. The PCB has not mentioned as yet what the fate of the winners of this event will be as domestic cricket is being restructured. Previously, the winners used to be promoted to first-class cricket. But if departmental cricket is abolished as is being planned there will be no utility of the Patron’s Trophy.